Budget 2024: Delta farmers in TN welcome organic farming move

TIRUCHY: The Delta farmers welcomed the move to prioritise organic farming. However, they expressed disappointment with the Union Budget as it failed to fulfil many of their long-standing demands to improve their living standards.

According to Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, the farmers welcome the encouragement to organic farming, but there is no proper detail about fund allocation, subsidy and various other benefits for organic farming on par with conventional farming. “We also welcome the announcement of promoting oil seed cultivation. But there is no assurance on copra procurement which would help several lakh coconut farmers from the region,” he added.

NV Kannan, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Secretary said, “While the cultivation cost has doubled up, the MSP recommended by Dr MS Swaminathan has not been fulfilled. Similarly, crop insurance is still in the hands of corporate firms.”

Meanwhile, N Veerasekaran, state secretary Bharathiya Kisan Sangh, lauded the Budget that aims to make one crore farmers pursue organic farming in two years. He also welcomed the move to encourage startups for vegetable production, distribution and sales through FPOs, digital public infrastructure in 400 districts and digitisation of land registration of farmers.