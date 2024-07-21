Film industry is bleeding, says actor Vishal; asks PM Modi to look into GST issue in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Vishal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday why the Centre was continuing to turn a blind eye towards the Goods and Service Tax (GST) issue when it comes to Tamil Nadu, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Speaking to reporters during former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu's birthday celebrations, the actor shared his expectations for the Union Budget 2024 and said that the double tax system that is currently in place only in Tamil Nadu was a huge burden on the film community.

Requesting the PM to look into the GST issue at the earliest, the former Tamil Film Producers Council president wondered why no one seemed to take the GST issue seriously and said, "I truly believed the PM when he said 'one nation, one tax'. But that's clearly not the case here."

Pointing out that the producers in the state were staggering under the pressure to pay 8 per cent local administration tax, the actor said that the entire film industry has had a rough year. "Today, the film industry is bleeding; this year is one of the worst years for the film industry. It is sad that no one in the industry is vocal about their troubles. The pain won't be shown outside because they keep it to themselves and won't speak about their losses. We are not seeking a lavish life. All we want are our basic rights. Please give everyone a chance at a normal life," he urged.

The Union Budget 2024 will be presented on July 23 at 11 am. The Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin on July 22 and will continue until August 12, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)