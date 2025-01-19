BSNL vendors, users lament over poor implementation of plans

CHENNAI: While the biggest telecom public sector undertaking in India is making new announcements and offers to attract customers, BSNL vendors and users complain about the poor network and lack of development in the announced plans.

IFTV (Intranet Fiber TV) was introduced by BSNL claiming no additional cost, no set-top box, and 500-plus SD/HD channels. It was said that the FTTH users with android TV could directly access the facility.

“IFTV trial was completed one month back but a lot of loopholes were found; so, for now, it has stopped. BSNL staff is unaware about how to rectify them. Selected vendors were chosen for the trial run but, with zero technical and infrastructural support from BSNL,” fumed a vendor, who got the tender for more than a year and had invested Rs 25 lakh. “Private telecom players also operate through vendors but we’re provided with proper facilities,” he added.

In V Sathiabalan’s house, IFTV was installed over two months ago but there is no channel and data network available. “Registration process is not possible through the website. Without proper preparations, they come up with new plans and not implementing it in the right way,” alleged the former telecom advisory committee member, and added that the Wifi roaming service facility, through the Sarvatra plan, is provided in other circles except Chennai telephones. “In Chennai, implementation of this plan would help users of this plan to avail data services wherever BSNL is available and use their own data,” he pointed out.

Even when a senior income tax officer raised complaints about the BSNL issues, a top official was not ready to listen and ignored it, Sathiabalan added.

Many BSNL customers are rankled over poor internet connectivity. “Signal is very poor and calls get disconnected. Even when we call customer care, it’s answered by vendors who neglect our grievances,” said R Ramesh, a resident of Washermenpet.

The senior official attached to BSNL failed to respond despite several attempts by DT Next.