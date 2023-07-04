BSNL to augment 4G/5G, dial 431 remote TN villages

CHENNAI: As many as 431 remote villages in State, dubbed as commercially low potential areas, will soon enjoy better mobile-internet connectivity, thanks to the allocation of Rs 433 crore by Tamil Nadu circle of the public telecom giant, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.



The BSNL, which has already completed a survey for the purpose, has identified 282 sites for new towers, 24 of which are in forest locations. The move will ensure 4G services in remote areas of Sathyamangalam forest, Kolli hills, Yercaud, Pachamalai, Kalvarayan hills, Jawadhumalai, Jarugumalai, Mordana dam, Melur slope, Billigundu, Perunchani etc.

“As of now 44 towers are erected, while works on towers in other villages are in progress,” BSNL Board director Sandeep Govil said here on Monday. The top BSNL officials were in Chennai to review the infrastructure development of the telecom giant in south Indian states including TN, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka. BSNL had issued a purchase order to Tata Consultancy Services for the supply and commissioning of 4G indigenous core and 1,00,000 - 4G BTS on a pan-India basis at Rs 30,620 crore and the company would provide 4G, 5G services from December 9, 2023, onwards.

The scheme will ensure 4G mobile services to 24,680 uncovered villages (16,464 mobile towers) in the country with additional provision for 20 per cent of villages (4,936 villages/3,258 towers). Total villages for coverage under this scheme are 29,616 with 19,722 mobile towers,” Sandeep Govil, also the Director (Consumer Mobility) said.

“5G is related to add-on applications. Individuals do not require more than 80 Mbps speed. It will be helpful for higher applications, huge data transfer and other industrial requirements,” he added.