BSNL may cut internet access to over 3700 TN govt schools

CHENNAI: The internet access to more than 3,700 government high and higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu is likely to be severed as the collective pending dues of the schools availing Bharat Fiber (FTTH), a broadband service from the BSNL, have touched Rs 1.5 crore. The connections were given under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. A circular from the School Education Department has said all the schools have been asked to pay the BSNL with immediate effect with the funds available with them as the service provider has warned that connections will be cut off.