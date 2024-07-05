BSNL launches 4G mobile services in Thiruvallur district

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched 4G mobile services in Thiruvallur District on Friday.

The 4G Saturation Project utilizes cutting-edge technology developed under the Make in India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) initiative.

The project is funded by the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund of the Government of India and the project cost is Rs 16.25 crores.

The 4G connection was launched in areas such as Nochili, Kolathur, Pallipet, Thiruvellavoyal, Ponneri, Athipedu, Annamalaicheri, Thirupalaivanam, Elavembedu, Minjur, LNT Shipyard Kattupalli, Veeranathur, Srikalikapuram, Vanganoor, RK Pet, Sembedu, Poonimangadu and Koramangalam in Thiruvallur.

The launch event was inaugurated by Papa Sudhakara Rao (CGM, BSNL, Chennai Telephones), PGM Mobile Services, GM Sales and Marketing, along with other BSNL members and other industrial leaders.

This marks a significant step to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens in rural and remote areas.

The introduction of 4G services in these areas is expected to open up new opportunities for education, business and empower citizens, the release said.

BSNL has also geared up for launching 4G services in Chennai Telephones under the phase IX.2 project.

Under the phase IX.2 project, 2114 4G towers will be installed for which the work is in progress.

These 4G services will cover the four districts i.e; Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, the release added.