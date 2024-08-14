BSNL customers face difficulties due to lack of manpower in customer care centres for upgradation to 4G

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is upgrading from 3G to 4G. As many as 2114, 4G towers would be installed for which the works are underway in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram.

Officials stated that the 4G installation in Chennai would be completed by October. However, the consumers who visit the customer care centers are put in trouble to upgrade the services.

"BSNL officers and employees are finding it very difficult to serve the public or the consumers in upgrading to 4G. The general public is made to stand in long queues. There should be more manpower in BSNL offices during this period where BSNL upgradation to 4G is in process", said BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy.

"For each person, it takes around 15 to 20 minutes so there should be a sufficient number of employees and avoid difficulty for the customers", added Narayanan Thirupathy.

He also has requested the Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia to intervene and take necessary steps to make the transformation comfortable for the customers.

"There are both BSNL-operated customer care centers as well as which are given on contract to vendors. In places that are directly operated by BSNL, there are a decent number of employees to take care of customers. But in places that are given to vendors, there would be mostly one person which leads to customers waiting for a longer time. And a huge number of customer care centers are closed across the city", said a former telecom advisory committee member V Sathiabalan.

R Ramesh, a BSNL customer from Washermanpet said, "BSNL network is very bad and the contract laborers do not have technical knowledge and fail to solve the issues when contacted. Many customer care centres are closed across the city which adds to the woe".

When contacted an official attached to BSNL said that currently 4G tower installation is going in a phased manner and is expected to complete fully by October.

In Chennai being a metropolitan city it would be launched in full swing.

To better reach 4G to consumers there are stalls put in organisations with a huge number of employees we visit so that they can directly avail the services, he added.