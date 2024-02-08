BSNL, Anna Univ to introduce course in Telecom Technology

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Anna University have tied up to introduce a certificate course on Telecom Technology for students and working professionals, as per the latest industrial requirements.

Accordingly, the Centre for Wireless System Design, Anna University would be coordinating with BSNL to train the students and working professionals. A circular from the University said that students, who have completed diploma and engineering courses besides working professionals were eligible to join, who want to take up a career in Space Telecommunications.

The course would be offered in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Nagercoil. The various topics that would be covered in this five-week Telecom Technology include introduction to Telecom Infrastructure, Mobile Concepts, and Generation and Data networking.

The second phase of the course would give practical training in transmission control protocol and user datagram protocol to the candidates. Other subjects that would be covered include Optical Fiber introduction, construction splicing, Optical Time Domain Reflectometer measurements, and Optical Fiber Cable systems.

In addition, the students will also acquire in-depth knowledge of Radio Signal Propagation, Mobile BTS Antenna, Link Budget, and Radio Frequency planning tools.

The notification of the institution further said that 4G LTE-A (the road to 5G), Orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing OFDM will also be covered in the course besides giving a glimpse of 5G, soft skills and career guidance. The course will start from February 26.