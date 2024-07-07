BSNL and Anna University joint internship to start from July 8

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Telecom Training Centre (RGMTTC) of BSNL along with the Centre for Wireless System Design (C-WiSD) of Anna University is organising a two-week joint internship on telecom technology and networking in July, August and September with 18 hours of theory and 12 hours of practical classes.

Students pursuing diploma, engineering, and science programmes and also working professionals interested in telecom technology are eligible to apply.

Internship fee is Rs 3,540, said sources at BSNL. Data networking, wireless communication, optical fibre networking, and internet service provider will be covered under the internship.

“With field training, interns will be able to work as a network engineer, data network engineer, internet service provider engineer, etc. They would also be referred to BSNL franchise or other networks for jobs,” said V Sakthivel, principal of RGMTTC.

First batch is scheduled to start on July 8 for which the registration is going on. “Earlier, it was planned with a batch of 40 students but now, it’s divided into 2 batches. Many city colleges have also extended the reopening date so it would also be convenient for students,” he added.