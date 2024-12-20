Brother-sister duo arrested for smuggling spurious spirits from Puducherry

Begin typing your search...

    20 Dec 2024
    CHENNAI: Thanjavur police arrested two persons including a woman for smuggling spurious spirits from Puducherry on Friday. Pandanallur police received information that a huge quantity of spirits was being smuggled from Puducherry.

    The accused were identified as Kaliyaperumal (44), and his sister Sumathi (48). They both were found to be smuggling 526 litres of spirits filled in sachets in 180 ml in gunny bags. The police arrested the duo and seized the spirits. Further investigations are on.

