Broken glass bangle helps police crack murder of woman in Coimbatore

Police said Vijayalakshmi (56) was found dead at her house in Kuniamuthur on September 15, with the gold chain she had been wearing missing.

She was living alone after her husband’s death, while her married daughter, Mavia, lived with her family in a nearby locality.

The murder came to light when Mavia and her husband found Vijayalakshmi lying dead inside the house and noticed that her gold chain was missing.

Based on her complaint, the Kuniamuthur police registered a case and launched an investigation.