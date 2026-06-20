Broad cloud band cools Chennai, 10 districts to get heavy rain

CHENNAI: Chennai and its neighbouring suburbs experienced relatively cooler weather on Saturday (June 20) due to increased cloud cover and slightly lower daytime temperatures, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
The weather department said a broad cloud band located about 80-100 km east-northeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal enhanced cloudiness across the region. As a result, the temperature at 10 am was around 32°C, significantly lower than the average June daytime temperature of about 37°C. On Friday, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9°C.
The RMC said the Nungambakkam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3°C on Saturday, which was 1.7°C below the normal maximum of 37°C.
While no widespread heavy rainfall is expected, isolated light to moderate thundershowers may occur along the north coastal districts, including Chennai. Overall, weather conditions are expected to remain cloudier, more humid and slightly cooler, with no major rain event anticipated.
According to the RMC's weather bulletin, Chennai is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 38°C and a minimum temperature of around 27°C on Sunday. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places.
Heavy rain is expected to occur in the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari districts, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli district from June 21.
The RMC has forecast that maximum temperatures will remain near normal across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until June 24.
The bulletin further stated that maximum temperatures may remain 2-3°C above normal in isolated pockets of interior Tamil Nadu on Sunday, while temperatures are expected to be near normal over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.