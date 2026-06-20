Broad cloud band cools Chennai, 10 districts to get heavy rain

The weather department said a broad cloud band located about 80-100 km east-northeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal enhanced cloudiness across the region. As a result, the temperature at 10 am was around 32°C, significantly lower than the average June daytime temperature of about 37°C. On Friday, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9°C.

The RMC said the Nungambakkam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3°C on Saturday, which was 1.7°C below the normal maximum of 37°C.

While no widespread heavy rainfall is expected, isolated light to moderate thundershowers may occur along the north coastal districts, including Chennai. Overall, weather conditions are expected to remain cloudier, more humid and slightly cooler, with no major rain event anticipated.