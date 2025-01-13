British Navy detain 10 Kanniyakumari fishermen near Diego Garcia island

CHENNAI: The British Navy on Monday apprehended 10 Kanniyakumari fishermen near the Diego Garcia island, which is located in the central Indian ocean, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen, all from Thoothoor village, were reportedly fishing for tuna in the deep sea when they were arrested, said a Thanthi TV report.

Reports indicate that the same boat used by the fishermen had previously been seized on two separate occasions for allegedly crossing international borders.

India's Ministry of External Affairs and the district authorities have been alerted about the arrest incident.