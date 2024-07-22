Bringing two-tier NEET exam system is like replacing an error with another, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that the only solution to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) issue was to cancel it altogether and not by introducing a two-tier exam system.

In a statement, he said that the union government was considering dividing the undergraduate medical entrance exam into a two-tier exam system --- a preliminary exam and a final exam like the IIT JEE, a national-level engineering entrance exam consisting of two stages – JEE Main & JEE Advanced.

"The introduction of a double-tier NEET exam will not prevent malpractices in it. Also, the exam will be made more rigorous as a result. Also, students will have to take extra training. Therefore, only the institutes conducting NEET coaching classes will prosper and not the students." the PMK leader alleged.

The two-tier exam system would also force students to join coaching centres by spending huge sums of money which would not be affordable to all, he added, saying that the PMK opposes the NEET as it is against rural and poor students.

"It was said that NEET was introduced to improve the quality and prevent the commercialisation of medical education. However, even after eight years since its introduction, NEET has not fulfilled these two objectives. Therefore, the permanent solution is to cancel the NEET exam, but introducing a two-tier NEET instead of a single-tier NEET is akin to substituting one error with another. Hence, the government should come forward to abandon this plan and cancel the NEET exam," Anbumani demanded.