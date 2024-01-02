Bring laurels to TN and India: Stalin to students at Bharathidasan convocation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested the students to bring laurels to the state and the nation at the 38th convocation ceremony Bharathidasan University at Tiruchy on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and TN governor RN Ravi.

In his speech, the CM said the Dravidian Model governance implemented education for all during the times when education was reserved for one section of the society.

He added that this ideal of Tamil Nadu has made the state lead in the field of education. Emphasising the importance of education, Stalin said, "I urge all the students concentrate on education and bring laurels to the state and the nation, I tell you as a Chief Minister and also in the capacity of a father."