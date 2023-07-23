‘Bring in NCAHP Act for better handling of mental health issues’

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act would soon be discussed to ensure its immediate implementation, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu said on Saturday.

Launching the biannual “IAPS Journal of Practice in Mental Health” by Indian Academy of Professional Supervisors, State Medical Wing President and DMK Spokesperson, Kanimozhi said that the implementation of the Act is important.

The members of Indian Academy of Professional Supervisors appealed to Dr Kanimozhi for the implementation Act at the launch of the journal that is going to cover the diverse areas of psychological well being and is aimed at bridging the gap between research and practical insights related to mental health. Dr Vasuki, founder president of IAPS said that the Union Health Ministry had passed The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act to regulate the sector.

“The Act intends to establish standards of education in counselling psychology, assess institutions, and maintain a central register of professionals after assessing their skills and competencies. However, the Act is yet to be implemented and the absence of a regulatory body. As a result mental health issues are left in the hands of unqualified counsellors or therapists who may cause more harm than good and hamper their path to recovery,” she said.

Recognising the need of publishing medical research to influence the practical intervention methods, the journal was launched by IAPS. The director of Institute of Mental Health Dr M Malaiappan said that the mental health problems are increasing in the society due to cultural, economical, technological and social changes. All these changes are happening globally and locally but are beyond our control. We need to accept these changes since they bring in consequences that may be positive but can also lead to several negative changes. There is a need to address these problems but we do not have adequate and efficient mental health professionals to help with these.”

“We have several colleges that have courses offering psychology but there is no body to regulate these to ensure uniformity,” Dr M Malaiappan lamented.