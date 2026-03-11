Bring back Tamils stuck in warzone: NTK chief Seeman

In a statement, Seeman said it was a "historic tragedy" that fishermen from the State are forced to travel to foreign countries for fishing-related work.

Highlighting the plight of the fishermen's families, who are unable to contact their loved ones, he said they were left in tears worrying about the safety of their family members. This, he said, was extremely distressing.

He called upon the Union government to immediately intervene and ensure that the stranded fishermen and also other Tamil people who are working in Iran, Israel and Gulf nations were safely brought back to their homeland and reunited with their families.