Bring back idols: Ex-IGP to Centre

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the ex IGP Ponn Manickavel said, the panchaloha idols of Parvathi worth around Rs 8 crore, went missing from the Tirupazhanam Abathsahayeswarar temple in Tiruvaiyaru long back, and recently, the missing idols were found at the Sotheby’s auction centre in New York.

“The idol is displayed in the Sotheby’s gallery and priced at 8 crore Indian rupees. Parvathi is the main deity in the temple, and the auction is illegal, and the government should initiate steps to bring back these idols to the temple,” appealed Ponn Manickavel.