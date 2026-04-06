Bridge cave-in halts traffic on Villupuram–Nagapattinam highway

CHENNAI: Traffic was completely disrupted on the Villupuram–Nagapattinam National Highway after a bridge near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district caved in by nearly 20 feet, raising safety concerns.
Officials from the National Highways department, who noticed the damage late at night, immediately alerted residents living nearby and asked them to evacuate, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Around 25 families residing close to the bridge were shifted as a precaution.
With the bridge continuing to sink, locals alleged that substandard and hurried construction led to the damage. Authorities have halted vehicular movement and are monitoring the situation.