Brick kiln worker’s son and aspirant with cerebral palsy among TN’s UPSC success stories under Naan Mudhalvan

With the help of the State government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, they were able to overcome these barriers and secure ranks in one of the country’s toughest examinations.

Among them is M Subramania Bharathi, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 778 in his very first attempt. Hailing from Vikramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district, Bharathi studied entirely in Tamil medium from Class 1 to 12 and later completed his MA in History at Thiruvalluvar College in Papanasam.

His family background reflects the economic hardships he overcame. His father, Mariappan, works as a daily wage labourer in a brick manufacturing unit, earning around Rs 6,500 a month, while his mother is a tailor who is currently not working.

Despite these constraints, Bharathi said his parents prioritised education over financial difficulties. “My mother named me after Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar. That became my first inspiration to serve the nation. I wanted to join the civil services so that I could contribute to society and represent people from grassroots backgrounds like mine,” he said.