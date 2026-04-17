Bribery for settlement deed: Sub-Registrar, document writer sentenced to 3 years in prison in Vellore

CHENNAI: A Sub-Registrar and a private document writer have been convicted and sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,00,000 to release a hereditary settlement deed.
The court pronounced the verdict on Thursday in the case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore.
According to the complaint filed by Sasikumar, a resident of Vellore district, he had applied at the Sub-Registrar office in Katpadi, Vellore, for the release of his ancestral settlement deed. The then Sub-Registrar, Devarajan, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1,00,000 to process the application and issue the document.
When Sasikumar refused to pay the bribe, he approached the DVAC, Vellore unit, which registered a case and laid a trap. The trap was successfully executed on October 11, 2019. At the time of receiving the bribe money from the complainant, Thiruchandramohan, a private document writer, was caught red-handed along with Devarajan. Both were arrested on the spot.
The case was tried before the District Principal and Sessions Court, Vellore. The court found both accused guilty and sentenced them to three years of ordinary imprisonment each, along with a fine of Rs. 25,000 per person.