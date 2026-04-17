Bribery for settlement deed: Sub-Registrar, document writer sentenced to 3 years in prison in Vellore

The court pronounced the verdict on Thursday in the case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore.

According to the complaint filed by Sasikumar, a resident of Vellore district, he had applied at the Sub-Registrar office in Katpadi, Vellore, for the release of his ancestral settlement deed. The then Sub-Registrar, Devarajan, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1,00,000 to process the application and issue the document.