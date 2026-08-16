Bribe-taking TVK mins' audio clips with me, act now: Annamalai to CM Vijay

Speaking after an environmental awareness rally organised by his We The Leaders movement at Egmore here, Annamalai urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take action against ministers allegedly involved in corruption and keep them in check. "Some ministers have started taking bribes. I have audio evidence. I am bringing this to the Chief Minister's notice now itself. Put a check on them and set them right," he said.

On the Mekedatu project, Annamalai reiterated his opposition to the proposed dam but said he had faith in Modi's intentions. "Modi is an honest man. He does not do wrong. He should think about the problems that may arise between the two states, bring the Chief Ministers together and find a solution," he said.

Annamalai recalled that the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit had opposed the Mekedatu project when he was its state president, asserting that his stand had remained unchanged even after leaving the party.