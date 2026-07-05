Bribe: Inspector among 3 cops suspended

TIRUCHY: An inspector and two police constables were suspended in Tiruchy and Tiruvarur on Saturday for receiving bribes.
Police sources said that Dilli Babu (50), an inspector with the Lalgudi police station, had collected a bribe during a clash in Poovalur village in Tiruchy to support one group. A complaint was made to SP Dongare Pravin Umesh, who conducted an internal inquiry.
A report was submitted to the DIG (Tiruchy Range) MR Sibi Chakkaravarthi, and Dilli Babu was suspended on Saturday. In Tiruvarur, Manoharan, a special team head constable from Kudavasal and Bhrathiraja, a head constable from Nannilam, were in the habit of receiving Rs 2,000 and 3,000, respectively, per month, from ganja peddlers via GPay. A complaint was lodged with the Tiruvarur SP. They were suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against them.