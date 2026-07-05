Bribe: Inspector among 3 cops suspended

Police sources said that Dilli Babu (50), an inspector with the Lalgudi police station, had collected a bribe during a clash in Poovalur village in Tiruchy to support one group. A complaint was made to SP Dongare Pravin Umesh, who conducted an internal inquiry.

A report was submitted to the DIG (Tiruchy Range) MR Sibi Chakkaravarthi, and Dilli Babu was suspended on Saturday. In Tiruvarur, Manoharan, a special team head constable from Kudavasal and Bhrathiraja, a head constable from Nannilam, were in the habit of receiving Rs 2,000 and 3,000, respectively, per month, from ganja peddlers via GPay. A complaint was lodged with the Tiruvarur SP. They were suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against them.