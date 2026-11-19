CHENNAI: The appointment of Vice-Chancellors to State universities is in its final stage, and the Government and the Governor have no differences over the process, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the long-pending appointments would be announced soon.
Speaking to reporters after participating in the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology at Anna University, he said discussions with the Governor were progressing cordially, and the process had reached its final stage.
Responding to questions about the delay, the minister said several developments had prolonged the process, which had remained unresolved for nearly six years. He expressed confidence that the government would announce the appointments soon.
"Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum (a new path will emerge with the birth of the month of Thai)," he said, adding that the forthcoming announcement would bring happiness to the people of Tamil Nadu.
He said the candidates' eligibility and academic credentials were being scrutinised carefully and assured that appointments would be made strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules.
Taking responsibility for the process, he said he would be accountable if the Higher Education Department made any mistake and asserted that no rules would be violated.
The minister also said the government was considering filling vacant teaching positions in State universities and government colleges, adding that it would take steps to fill the vacancies soon.