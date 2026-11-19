Speaking to reporters after participating in the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology at Anna University, he said discussions with the Governor were progressing cordially, and the process had reached its final stage.

Responding to questions about the delay, the minister said several developments had prolonged the process, which had remained unresolved for nearly six years. He expressed confidence that the government would announce the appointments soon.

"Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum (a new path will emerge with the birth of the month of Thai)," he said, adding that the forthcoming announcement would bring happiness to the people of Tamil Nadu.