Breakfast scheme will be extended to all schools in TN from August 25

CHENNAI: The 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' will be extended to all primary schools in Tamil Nadu from August 25.

"The 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' which is offering free breakfast to the students studying class 1 to 5 in government primary schools, will be extended to all primary schools in the state from August 25. Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the extended scheme in Thirukkuvalai village. In order to monitor the scheme on a daily basis, additional responsibilities are given to the District Collector's Personal Assistant (noon meal scheme) and Block Development Officer (block panchayats) and Deputy BDO (noon meal scheme), " said a Government Order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

Under the scheme, each student of government primary school will now get 100 ml sambar with vegetables and 150 to 200 grams of food.

The breakfast will be provided at least twice a week with millets available in the local markets and students will be served food from 8 am to 8.50 am.