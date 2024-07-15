Breakfast scheme was a component of National Education Policy, says TN BJP president K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said the breakfast scheme for students is already a component of the central government’s National Education Policy (NEP).

Addressing the media after paying tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 122nd birth anniversary in Salem, Annamalai said the DMK shouldn’t claim credit for the breakfast scheme.

“It’s not a new scheme. The scheme, which is a component of NEP, has been implemented by changing the name alone. Instead, the state should implement the scheme jointly with the centre,” he said.

On the BSP leader Armstrong murder, Annamalai insisted that the real accused should be arrested in the case to know if it was a murder for political reasons or financial issues.

“A CBI inquiry should be initiated to trace out those who hired the assailant gang to kill Armstrong,” he said.

On the NEET issue, the BJP leader demanded the state government to release a white paper on the performance of government school students in the last ten years and before in securing admissions in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. “A maximum of 59 per cent of students have cleared NEET in the state,” he said.

Stating that the number of small and marginal farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme has dropped drastically from 43 lakh beneficiaries to 21 lakh, Annamalai said the state government has conspired to remove 22 lakh beneficiaries.

“If there is no response, the BJP will then organize farmers to submit petitions during the weekly grievance meeting in collector offices,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing party functionaries, Annamalai said only BJP could give Kamaraj rule in Tamil Nadu.

“Kamaraj was against earning revenue from liquor, but now the government earns Rs 45,000 by selling liquor,” he said.

Delving further on the issue, the BJP leader said there are similarities, if one compares the nine year rule of Kamaraj and ten years rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Both prioritized education, agriculture and delivered a straightforward government,” he said.

Countering BJP state president K Annamalai over his claim of breakfast scheme in NEP, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani sought to know if the scheme had been implemented in any of the BJP ruled states.

“If the breakfast scheme is a component of NEP, has it been functional in any of the BJP ruled states?" he asked, while addressing the media after paying tributes to the statue of Kamaraj in Salem. Further, Veeramani credited Chief Minister MK Stalin by saying the breakfast scheme has been adopted by some states in Canada and America also.