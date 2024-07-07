Breakfast scheme in rural aided schools from 2nd week this month; CM to inaugurate scheme in Tiruvallur on July 15

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, implemented only in government schools, will be officially expanded to government-aided primary schools in rural areas of Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tiruvallur on July 15.

Before this, the Chief Minister will also implement the expansion of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, where public petitions will be received through camps by the respective department, and the petitions will be addressed by the officials.

Meanwhile, in a directive to the policymakers, the Chief Minister has requested all MPs and MLAs to attend the respective events

As far as the breakfast scheme, observing the increasing cases of malnutrition among children and most students coming to school on empty stomachs, the Tamil Nadu government in September 2022 implemented the scheme in government primary schools.

But, learning the impact and need to extend the same in aided primary schools too, the TN government last year announced that at present the scheme will be implemented in government-aided primary schools in rural areas of Tamil Nadu districts.

For the same, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has wrapped up the preparatory works like employing cooks to scout locations at respective schools.

For the implementation of the scheme, in the respective revenue/education districts, a team was set up consisting of district education officers and other key staff according to the number of rural-aided schools, where the breakfast scheme will be extended.

Also, the team surveyed the schools thoroughly to check if the facilities to distribute food were in place.