Breakfast scheme implementation in aided schools to benefit 2.50L students

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu government is expanding its Chief Minister's breakfast scheme to government-aided schools in rural areas, as many as 2.50 lakh students are expected to be benefitted of it.



For the implementation, the government has also released procedures and appointed select departments to hold responsibility of the welfare scheme to TN schools.

Firstly, the scheme was introduced to provide nutritious breakfast to students from classes 1 to 5 in government schools. However, seeing the results and impact among students and in society overall, the government has extended the scheme after the announcement made during the budget session.

The expansion aims to benefit an additional 2.50 lakh students in aided schools, besides the beneficiaries in government primary schools of the State.

Therefore, in the coming academic year 2024-2025, the scheme is going to be expanded to benefit the students studying from 1 to 5 standard in government-aided schools operating in rural areas. The implementation across government and aided schools is aimed at improving education, reducing malnutrition, and preventing school dropouts among underprivileged children.

The circular from the department noted that the programme will be rolled out in the upcoming academic year in aided schools, similar to the mid-day meal programme. And, these schools will be equipped with facilities for cooking and storing food items.

"District Chief Education Officers (CEOs) will lead committees to assess school readiness for the programme within a week. District Collectors will convene meetings with officials from the social welfare department, officials of Magalir Urimai Thogai and rural development to ensure effective implementation at the district level, " added the note.