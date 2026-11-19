“DMK leaders have faced such situations earlier. No one has succeeded in intimidating them. The TVK-led government is attempting to threaten DMK leaders by foisting DVAC cases against them. The party will neither be intimidated nor bow down,” Kanimozhi said.

She also criticised the practice of Ministers and MLAs reviewing the functioning of police stations, alleging that it was against the law.

“Neither Ministers nor MLAs should review the functioning of police stations. However, TVK Ministers and MLAs are reviewing police station records. This is a violation of the law,” she said.