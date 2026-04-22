Braving hills and odds, EC pushes limits to reach every last voter

It could be five, 50, or 50,000; the numbers are immaterial to the EC, but the duty to ensure their voting is what matters. "There were 17 voters at the Vellimalai peak during the 2021 Assembly elections and six voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This time, only five voters are registered. Though many estate workers live there, they are from outside the region. We are making efforts to register more voters," the official said. Poll officials have to cross a tiger reserve to set up a booth and arrange EVMs.

Such tales of braving odds to honour the voting rights are not restricted to southern districts. Some northern district administrations, including Bodamalai in Namakkal, are making similar efforts to achieve 100% voter turnout.