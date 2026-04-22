Braving hills and odds, EC pushes limits to reach every last voter

CHENNAI: It's just a click of a button on the electronic voting machines on a typical poll day that decides the entire democratic exercise. But, behind the scenes, the poll officials have to sweat it out, travel hours together, and brave hilly terrain to ensure not a single voter is left out
For instance, Election Commission officials have set up one such polling station at Vellimalai peak in the Varusanadu Hills of Theni district, taking great efforts to extend democratic rights to the difficult-to-access region, even though only five local residents are currently registered to vote in the area. It is largely a private estate where many workers from outside live.
It could be five, 50, or 50,000; the numbers are immaterial to the EC, but the duty to ensure their voting is what matters. "There were 17 voters at the Vellimalai peak during the 2021 Assembly elections and six voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This time, only five voters are registered. Though many estate workers live there, they are from outside the region. We are making efforts to register more voters," the official said. Poll officials have to cross a tiger reserve to set up a booth and arrange EVMs.
Such tales of braving odds to honour the voting rights are not restricted to southern districts. Some northern district administrations, including Bodamalai in Namakkal, are making similar efforts to achieve 100% voter turnout.
One polling station has been located in Pennagaram Taluk, which is only accessible on foot, requiring a challenging 4 km trek from Belrampatti village in Palacode Taluk. The 600-odd Irular Scheduled Tribes residing in Erimalai and Alakkattu hill villages cast their votes, thanks to the Herculean efforts of poll officials.
Due to the lack of road infrastructure, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were transported by donkeys until the 2021 Assembly Elections for the segment. For the EC, taking EVMs on donkeys, headloads, or back-breaking road journeys doesn't matter when it comes to ensuring polling rights for all.