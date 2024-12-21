Branded generic medicines to be sold at discounted prices in every pharmacy across TN

CHENNAI: With several pharmaceutical companies and brands launching discount prices on medicines to promote generic medicines and specific manufacturers, the Chemists and Druggists Association across the State are planning to enter into the sale of generic medicines of all brands through their retail outlets.

Prior to the launch of the government-sponsored subsidised generic pharmacy network scheme, ‘Mudhalvar Marunthagam’ in Tamil Nadu, over 600 retail medical shops in Tiruvarur are expected to start the sale of generic medicines from the first week of January.

The State government’s generic pharmacy, Mudhalvar Marunthagam, is expected to be launched on January 14. Similar to Jan Aushadhi stores, the association members of other district committees will also be introducing the same in each district of the State soon.

“On December 22, a meeting of the Madurai district committee will be held to discuss the new model of business introduced by Tiruvarur Chemists and Druggists Association,” said Mannargudi Ramachandran, chairman, TN Pharma Traders Association.

Ramachandran suggested that retailers set up a separate rack for keeping generic medicines to ensure quality drugs will be sold through all retail shops. Chemists have highlighted that several pharmaceutical companies were offering discounts on medicines manufactured by their associated pharma companies.

“Generic versions of each brand will also be available for patients if they ask for it. Patented generics and branded generics will be stored along with the common generic versions, clarified Ramachandran. “Each retail outlet will forward a list of essential generic medicines in stock to the district committee. This price will be lower than the prices of medicines now available at the Jan Aushadhi stores and cooperative pharmacies.”

The association members also highlighted their concerns about the online drug business, quick service drug business, and the issues they have been facing due to the generic drug businesses of the State and Central governments. They urged the government to involve their members into the scheme to run the government-sponsored stores to ensure the availability of generic medicines in every nook and corner.