Brain dead youth gives life to two in Madurai

MADURAI: Organs including cornea and skin of a 19-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, were donated to those who were on a wait-list for organ donation in a few hospitals in Madurai.

J Sanjeevi from Kasthuribai Street in Sivaganga district fell off a two-wheeler he was riding near Kalayarkoil on March 12 and doctors had to struggle to save him as he was already diagnosed with Renal Tubular Acidosis (RTA), which affects normal functioning of the kidneys.

He was brought from the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state with head injuries and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai.

Despite best efforts by a neurosurgery team Sanjeevi was declared brain dead on Thursday night. The deceased’s mother Kavitha decided to donate her son’s organs, to save precious lives.

As major organs of the individual were not in a state to be transplanted elsewhere because of health condition, the organ harvesting was done at the emergency operation theatre of the trauma care centre of Madurai GRH based on the consent of the youth’s mother on Friday.