Brain dead woman’s organs harvested in Thanjai, donated to save multiple lives

TIRUCHY: Family members of a 65-year-old woman declared brain dead, after being hit by a motorcycle in Thanjavur, donated organs to save many lives.

Eyes, kidneys and liver were harvested from the brain dead G Pappathi on Saturday. Pappathi, a resident from Edamelaiyur in Thiruvarur district, was returning from Mannargudi when she met with an accident leading to head injuries.

She was rushed to the Mannargudi GH from where she was referred to Thanjavur Medical College for further treatment. On Friday evening she was declared brain dead and the family members decided to donate her major organs.

Accordingly, the major organs were harvested. Both the eyes were donated to two patients at Thanjavur Mirasudar Government Hospital while one of the kidneys was donated to a patient at Thanjavur medical college while the other was given to the patient at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

Liver was donated to a person at Tiruchy Medical College. The RDO Ilakkiya, Thanjavur Medical College Dean Dr Balajinathan paid tribute to the mortal remains of Pappathi.