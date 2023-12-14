Brain dead woman’s organs harvested in Madurai; Collector honours donor

MADURAI: Major organs of a 54-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead in a private hospital in Madurai, were donated to the needy in other hospitals, sources said on Wednesday. Jeyanthi, the victim, who resided at Teppakulam, Madurai, was under treatment for a long period.

Despite treatment, Jeyanthi was declared brain dead. The deceased’s family decided to donate her organs. Based on the consent, the organ harvesting was done. After conducting a post-mortem, the body was handed over to her relatives through the Department of Police.

The district administration paid homage to the departed soul. On behalf of the State government, Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha placed a wreath on the body to honour her sacrifice and consoled the family, sources said.