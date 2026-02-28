Brain-dead Karur teen’s organs saves 7 lives

Balu (17), son of Murugan from Sukkampatti Colony near Aravakurichi in Karur district, sustained severe head injuries in a motorcycle accident at Anna Nagar in Karur on February 23. While undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery department, doctors declared him brain dead. Doctors counselled his family on organ donation, and they consented. A team of government doctors retrieved his organs through surgery.

The heart and lungs were sent to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. The liver was sent to SRM Hospital in Tiruchy, one kidney to Apollo Hospital in Tiruchy, and another kidney, skin tissue and corneas to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Final respects were paid to Balu on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.