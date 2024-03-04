Brain-dead elderly man’s organs benefits three needy in Madurai

MADURAI: Major organs including cornea, skin and bone of a 65-year-old man, who was declared brain dead in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, were donated to the needy in a few hospitals in Madurai.

S Sathiya Moorthyof Virudhunagar district fell off his vehicle while riding a two-wheeler near Kattanoor at around 7.30 pm, on February 29. The victim was hospitalised in an unconscious state with head injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai on March 1.

Despite effective treatment he was declared brain dead on March 2. The deceased’s wife Yasothai decided to donate her husband’s organs. Based on her consent, the organ harvesting was done at GRH on Sunday, Dean of Madurai Medical College, A Rathinavel said, adding that three persons benefited from the organ donation.

After post-mortem, the body was handed over to family through the Department of Police. The administration of GRH and Madurai Medical College paid homage to the departed soul. The Virudhunagar district administration was later informed to provide state honours.