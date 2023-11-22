Brain dead child in Delhi gives new lease of life to 8-month-old in Chennai

CHENNAI: The heart of a two-year-old child brain dead who died on November 18 at a hospital in New Delhi was successfully transplanted into an 8-month-old child in a private hospital in Chennai. The heart was rushed from one city to another, all within a time frame of of 3.5 hours.

The heart retrieved from a two- year-old brain dead patient from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was used to successfully complete an ABO incompatible heart transplant on an 8-month-old girl who was identified with dilated cardiac myopathy at MGM Healthcare.

The transplant surgery was performed with great success, offering a new lease of life to the recipient, an official release from a private hospital stated.

The heart was retrieved from the donor at 1.30 pm and was airlifted from New Delhi Airport at 2 pm and the organ reached Chennai airport at 4.40 pm. A green corridor was created from the airport to MGM Healthcare to ensure smooth and fast transportation of the heart, which reached the Hospital at 5 pm on Saturday.

"This exceptional achievement was made possible by the coordinated efforts of the medical teams and the unwavering support of the New Delhi, Chennai, and Greater Chennai Traffic Police, " added the statement.