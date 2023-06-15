Brain dead Andhra Pradesh youth’s organs donated to Chennai hospitals

VELLORE: A Andhra Pradesh native who met with a road accident and was declared brain dead after admission to the Vellore CMC Hospital had his organs harvested and donated to various Chennai hospitals on Wednesday. Yanamala Anand (24) of Thavanampalli Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was injured in a road accident near his village on Monday and was rushed to the Vellore CMC the same day. As he failed to respond, doctors declared him brain dead on Tuesday night and his organs were harvested with the consent of his wife. CMC Hospital authorities said that victim’s liver and left kidney were accepted by CMC’s Ranipet campus at Kannigapuram while the heart and lungs were shared by the MGM and Apollo hospitals in Chennai. Similarly, the right kidney was to be shared by the Chennai based SIMS and MIOT hospitals. The corneas were not given consent for removal.