Begin typing your search...

Brain dead Andhra Pradesh youth’s organs donated to Chennai hospitals

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2023 10:33 PM GMT
Brain dead Andhra Pradesh youth’s organs donated to Chennai hospitals
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

VELLORE: A Andhra Pradesh native who met with a road accident and was declared brain dead after admission to the Vellore CMC Hospital had his organs harvested and donated to various Chennai hospitals on Wednesday. Yanamala Anand (24) of Thavanampalli Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was injured in a road accident near his village on Monday and was rushed to the Vellore CMC the same day. As he failed to respond, doctors declared him brain dead on Tuesday night and his organs were harvested with the consent of his wife. CMC Hospital authorities said that victim’s liver and left kidney were accepted by CMC’s Ranipet campus at Kannigapuram while the heart and lungs were shared by the MGM and Apollo hospitals in Chennai. Similarly, the right kidney was to be shared by the Chennai based SIMS and MIOT hospitals. The corneas were not given consent for removal.

Andhra Pradesh nativeroad accidentbrain deadVellore CMC HospitalorgansdonatedChennai hospitals
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X