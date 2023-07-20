Boy falls into sewage tank in Tirupur, dies

COIMBATORE: A three-year-old boy fell to death in a sewage tank after its concrete lid collapsed in Tirupur on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Ramaji, 3, son of Kandhamaji, 36 a migrant from Odisha, who is employed in a mill in Perumanallur area and residing in the firm’s quarters.

As usual, the boy’s parents had gone to work, leaving behind Ramaji and his two year old brother at home. The siblings were playing over a sewage tank, when its weak concrete lid caved in and both fell inside.

On seeing the incident, some nearby workers rescued both and rushed them to Dharapuram Government Hospital.

After examination, the doctors declared Ramaji as already dead, while his brother has been undergoing treatment. An inquiry is underway by police.