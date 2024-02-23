Boy dies after stone falls on him while playing

CHENNAI: A 5-year-old boy died after a stone fell on him while playing outside his house in Kovilambakkam on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kavin of Sathya Nagar in Kovilambakkam near Pallikaranai, a UKG student at a private school in the locality. On Wednesday evening, as Kavin was playing outside with his friends, a big limestone that was kept on the roadside fell on the boy. He suffered severe injuries and became unconscious.

The neighbours rescued Kavin and rushed him to a private hospital nearby but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Pallikaranai police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.