Boy dies, 12 students injured after auto turns turtle

CHENNAI: A class 7 boy died and 12 students were injured after an autorickshaw turned turtle in Uthiramerur on Friday.

On Friday evening 13 school students from Vadathavur village near Uthiramerur boarded an auto from their school in Milliyankaranai village. Police said the villagers send their children to school every day by auto and the driver would always board more than 10 students on a single trip.

On Friday the auto driver Balaji (28) picked up 13 children from the school and was on the way to the Vadathavur village. When the auto was speeding near Kadal Mangalam lake bed the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle on the road. In the impact, all the children suffered injuries and the onlookers rushed them to the hospital.

Police said Rohit (12), a class 7 student who sustained head injuries was declared dead and seven students were admitted to the Chengalpattu GH while five students escaped with minor injuries. The Uthiramerur police have registered a case and arrested the auto driver and further investigation is on.

The locals said autos are overloaded with passengers regularly in Uthiramerur, but the police are not taking any action against them.