Both DMK and AIADMK conspire against TVK to curb its popularity among people: Vijay

TIRUCHY: Both the DMK and the AIADMK together conspire against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to cripple the party activities and the enemies can stop me but not every Vijay and Viji in every household in Tamil Nadu who had already started their aggressive political campaign and so our enemies would certainly fall as the people are with us, said the TVK president Vijay on Wednesday.
Addressing the party functionaries at Ayyasamypatti branch road near Sengipatti in Thanjavur, Vijay said that the election is for state assembly and why the Chief Minister has claimed the election, between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. But actually, Tamil Nadu is Vijay and Vijay is Tamil Nadu. “This is not the election between Tamil Nadu and Delhi but between Tamil Nadu (Vijay) and Stalin sir.”, he said.
He blames the ruling DMK for making a false propaganda and creating unrest among the minority people from Tamil Nadu that they are unsafe and the DMK can alone rescue them but the fact is that the people trust TVK and they are with the party and TVK alone can save the people of Tamil Nadu, he stressed.
Terming that the upcoming assembly polls is just an election to all other political parties but it is an oceanic emotion to TVK, Vijay said that the whistle (party symbol) should blow heavily in every election booth and fetch the party a grand victory in the election which would transform the face of Tamil Nadu in terms with development, he said.
He claimed that the TVK is surrounded by enemies and the prime enemies DMK and the AIADMK conspire together against TVK fearing the surge in public support to the party.
“Both the DMK and AIADMK have a secret deal between them to prevent the entry of TVK into Tamil Nadu politics. They conspire together not to allow any other political party in the state so that they can do anything as per their wish and thus the SOP for Vijay’s meeting by the DMK and the hard-hitting criticism by the AIADMK are made against us”, he claimed.
Meanwhile he promised the farmers of proper procurement of paddy and safe stocking of them through the DPC, severe action against those who involve in irregularities and demand bribes from the farmers.
He also promised a waiver of loans to the farmers with the possession of five acre land who had obtained a loan from Cooperative Societies and possible waiver of loans to those farmers owning more than five acres.
This apart, he promised free engineering and medical education to the wards of farmers, one PDS outlet for 500 cards, safety for fishermen and corruption free government.