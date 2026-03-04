Both DMK and AIADMK conspire against TVK to curb its popularity among people: Vijay

Addressing the party functionaries at Ayyasamypatti branch road near Sengipatti in Thanjavur, Vijay said that the election is for state assembly and why the Chief Minister has claimed the election, between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. But actually, Tamil Nadu is Vijay and Vijay is Tamil Nadu. “This is not the election between Tamil Nadu and Delhi but between Tamil Nadu (Vijay) and Stalin sir.”, he said.

He blames the ruling DMK for making a false propaganda and creating unrest among the minority people from Tamil Nadu that they are unsafe and the DMK can alone rescue them but the fact is that the people trust TVK and they are with the party and TVK alone can save the people of Tamil Nadu, he stressed.