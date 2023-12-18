Both DMK, AIADMK must release white paper: PMK

COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday demanded the ruling DMK government and the erstwhile AIADMK governments to release white paper on their expenditure to tackle floods in Chennai.

Addressing reporters after addressing the party’s booth agents in Salem, Anbumani said the AIADMK claimed to have spent Rs 4,000 crore during its government and DMK 6,000 crore for stormwater drain projects and other measures to mitigate flood effects.

“Both the parties should release white paper for spending a total of Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

Urging the state government to take prompt preventive measures during similar floods in the coming years, the PMK leader demanded setting up of 10 lakes in 100-acre radius in Chennai to divert the surplus rainwater into them. He also urged the state government to shut down Tasmac shops for at least a week in four districts where flood relief assistance is being distributed to people.

Further, Anbumani sought for implementing the project to divert surplus water from the Mettur dam to fill up water bodies and save up to 5 tmc of water. “If this project is implemented, then the groundwater table can be increased from a depth of 1,500 feet to 200 feet,” he said.

Asking the State to fulfill its poll promise of 75 per cent reservation for Tamils in private sector jobs as one crore youth are currently jobless, Anbumani also demanded a probe into irregularities in the administration of Periyar University.