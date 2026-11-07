Books ‘scam’ rocks Periyar Arivulagam

CHENNAI: Noted writer Perumal Murugan’s allegations that the books kept at the recently opened Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore were overpriced, contained factual errors, and were of questionable authorship triggered a major political controversy on Friday, prompting the State government to order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
After the charges blew up, Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay lambasted the previous DMK regime, accusing the party of exploiting the names of Periyar and the Tamil language to further its corrupt practices.
Vijay alleged that the controversy over the purchase of books had exposed yet another instance of corruption under the previous DMK government, and questioned how an institution intended to serve children and students could be used for financial misconduct.
“The very people who loudly proclaim that they alone have protected Tamil soil, language and dignity, claim ownership of the Tamil language and assert that they alone possess the authority to encompass the vast ocean of Tamil literature are, in reality, an embodiment of corruption. The DMK has been exposed as the fountainhead of corruption.”
Recalling his accusation even before entering politics that the DMK was exploiting Periyar’s name for financial gain, Vijay asserted that the latest controversy had vindicated his criticism. This has added to the list of alleged corrupt activities, including in the municipal administration department, Tasmac, tender processes, and school education, Vijay added.
Meanwhile, commenting on the allegations raised by Perumal Murugan, who was a member of the committee constituted by the then DMK government to recommend books on modern literature and literary criticism, School Education, Tamil Development and Archaeology Minister Rajmohan said around 1,500 books from Akalvilakku Pathippagam had been purchased in February under the previous DMK regime. He questioned the publisher’s existence, mocking that a publishing house by that name did not exist even on planet Mars.
“The inquiry into this corruption has begun. Whoever is involved will be brought before the law, and justice will be ensured,” he said, expressing shock over the contents of some of the books.
The seven-storey Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre, spread over nearly seven acres and built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay on October 16. The project was initiated under the previous DMK government.