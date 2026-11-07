Books ‘scam’ rocks Periyar Arivulagam

After the charges blew up, Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay lambasted the previous DMK regime, accusing the party of exploiting the names of Periyar and the Tamil language to further its corrupt practices.

Vijay alleged that the controversy over the purchase of books had exposed yet another instance of corruption under the previous DMK government, and questioned how an institution intended to serve children and students could be used for financial misconduct.

“The very people who loudly proclaim that they alone have protected Tamil soil, language and dignity, claim ownership of the Tamil language and assert that they alone possess the authority to encompass the vast ocean of Tamil literature are, in reality, an embodiment of corruption. The DMK has been exposed as the fountainhead of corruption.”