Bookings open for Tambaram-Tiruchy special train for Deepavali, Pooja holidays

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Pooja, Deepavali holidays and upcoming festival season.

Train No 06190 Tiruchchirappalli – Tambaram Superfast Express Special (5 days a week) will leave Tiruchy at 5.35 am on and from October 11 to December 31 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. It will reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm the same day (59 services.)

In the return direction, train No 06191 Tambaram – Tiruchchirappalli Express Special (5 days a week) will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on and from October 11 to December 31 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will reach Tiruchy at 11.35 pm the same day (59 services).

Advance reservation is already open for the train comprising two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, ten general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, a release from Southern Railway said.