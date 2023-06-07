Booking for TNSTC buses plying to destinations over 200 km extended

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday announced that passengers travelling in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses to a destination which is located 200 km and beyond would be able to book tickets online from June 7.

In a statement, he said that passengers travelling in the SETC buses were allowed to book tickets one month prior to their travel and nearly 20,000 out of the 60,000 passengers travel every day using online booking.

Now passengers travelling from Madurai to Kodaikanal or Kollam or Munnar, Coimbatore to Tiruvannamalai, Salem to Bengaluru or Kancheepuram, Erode to Bengaluru or Mysore, Hosur to Chennai or Cuddalore and Tirunelveli to Coimbatore would be able to reserve their seats in the TNSTC operated buses, he said. The booking facility would be made available from Wednesday through www.tnstc.in or TNSTC mobile app.