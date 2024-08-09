Booking for festival special trains to Velankanni opens today

MADURAI: Special trains would be operated to and from Velankanni to clear extra rush during the Church festival, said a Southern Railway statement. Reservations for these special trains will open at 08.00 am today. Train No. 09093 Bandra Terminus–Velankanni Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 9.20 pm on August 27 and September 6 and reach Velankanni at 8.30 am on the third day (both services). The train will arrive at Katpadi at 11.30/11.40 pm, Villupuram at 02.50/03.00 am and Mayiladuthurai at 05.38/05.40 am on the second day.

Train No 09094 Velankanni–Bandra Terminus festival special will leave Velankanni at 10.00 pm on August 29 and September 8 and reach Bandra Terminus at 3.00 pm on the third day (both services). The train will arrive at Mayiladuthurai at 12.40/12.42 am, Villupuram at 04.55/05.05 am, and Katpadi at 08.35/08.40 am on the second day.