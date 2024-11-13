Book tickets online for long route buses, win big prizes: MTC

CHENNAI: To promote the online booking of bus tickets, the transport department will conduct a special lucky draw offering a first prize of a two-wheeler, to select three passengers who travel from November 21 to January 20, 2025.

According to an official release by MTC MD, the special lot will be conducted after the Pongal festival next year. The second prize winner will receive an LED Smart TV, while the third prize winner will receive an AC.

The special lucky draw would be conducted in addition to the monthly cash prize awarded to 13 passengers who book tickets online. Passengers can book their tickets through www.tnstc.in and mobile app.