CHENNAI: The DVAC on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the bank accounts of four publishers — Agal Vilakku, Phoenix, Sigma and Vidhya Publications — had been frozen as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the supply of books to public libraries.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, additional public prosecutor Arun Anbumani filed a status report and submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had commenced an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the School Education Department.
He said the DVAC had collected a large volume of documents and summoned certain individuals for inquiry on November 24. The police had also planned to move a petition seeking custody of the Agal Vilakku publisher for interrogation.
He further submitted that the book procurement policy had not been followed for the past three years and that the four publishers had received Rs 1.74 crore for supplying books. Their bank accounts had also been frozen.
He alleged that the previous government had failed to comply with a 2024 order on the procurement policy for public libraries.
In a petition, I Paranthamen, joint secretary of the legal wing of the DMK, stated that the Tamil Nadu Government had established the library at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore and constituted a 112-member Book Recommendation Committee on November 5, 2025, to select books. He alleged that Agal Vilakku Publications and Phoenix Publications had supplied several books purportedly generated using AI tools, with fictitious authors and unverifiable ISBN numbers.
As many as 162 books were reportedly published in the name of a single writer, Monica Ravi, within six months, raising doubts about the authenticity of the authors.
The petitioner further stated that despite allegations of large-scale corruption and the School Education minister announcing an inquiry, no criminal case had been registered so far.