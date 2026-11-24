When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, additional public prosecutor Arun Anbumani filed a status report and submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had commenced an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the School Education Department.

He said the DVAC had collected a large volume of documents and summoned certain individuals for inquiry on November 24. The police had also planned to move a petition seeking custody of the Agal Vilakku publisher for interrogation.

He further submitted that the book procurement policy had not been followed for the past three years and that the four publishers had received Rs 1.74 crore for supplying books. Their bank accounts had also been frozen.