The court decided to confine the proceedings to the contempt petition. It requested that the judge at the principal bench who holds the roster for cases against MPs and MLAs and for DVAC corruption cases monitor the recent cases registered against officials involved in the alleged irregularities in book procurement.

The court also directed the government to draw a comprehensive policy to regulate book procurement for public libraries, with inputs from the court and various stakeholders.

When an advocate representing a chief librarian of the Anna Centenary Library, who had been suspended, submitted that she was innocent, the court declined to examine the merits of individual suspensions. It clarified that the affected officials could challenge such action independently and that their petitions would be considered without being influenced by its observations.