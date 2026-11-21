MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered statutory notice to three IAS officers, asking them to explain the non-implementation of a court order on book procurement for public libraries.
The officers are Chandra Mohan, former school education secretary; Jayanthi, former director (in-charge) of Public Libraries; and M Aarthi, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.
“Though we can’t micromanage the case, we can’t allow officials at the helm of affairs to go scot-free,” the division bench comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi observed while hearing a petition alleging non-compliance with the court’s June 2024 order directing that transparency be ensured in the procurement of books for public libraries.
Following that order, four committees (the Book Recommendation Committee, Book Selection Committee, Book Procurement Negotiation Committee and High-Level Committee) were constituted through a Government Order dated November 5, 2025, to streamline the purchase of books.
The bench earlier observed that had the committee followed the court’s order, the large-scale irregularities that surfaced earlier this month would not have arisen.
During the hearing on Friday, the bench, after examining the composition of the high-level committee responsible for the procurement, noted that Chandramohan had chaired it, with Jayanthi and Aarthi as members.
The court decided to confine the proceedings to the contempt petition. It requested that the judge at the principal bench who holds the roster for cases against MPs and MLAs and for DVAC corruption cases monitor the recent cases registered against officials involved in the alleged irregularities in book procurement.
The court also directed the government to draw a comprehensive policy to regulate book procurement for public libraries, with inputs from the court and various stakeholders.
When an advocate representing a chief librarian of the Anna Centenary Library, who had been suspended, submitted that she was innocent, the court declined to examine the merits of individual suspensions. It clarified that the affected officials could challenge such action independently and that their petitions would be considered without being influenced by its observations.
The court posted the matter for the next hearing after four weeks.